International Day of Cooperatives 2022 hopes to ‘Build a Better World’

With an aim to increasing awareness of cooperation, solidarity, and the International Cooperative Movement, the first Saturday of July is celebrated as the International Day of Cooperatives. This year, the International Day of Cooperatives is being observed on July 2. The day aims to promote the successes and ideals of international solidarity, economic efficiency, equality, and world peace.

In addition, the day aspires to strengthen and extend partnerships between the international cooperative movement and governments at all three levels — local, national and international.

The International Day of Cooperatives is commonly known as Coops Day.

Theme

This year all the cooperatives across the globe will be celebrating the International Day of Cooperatives under the theme of ‘Cooperatives Build a Better World.’

Last year, the day was commemorated under the theme, ‘Rebuild Better Together,’ keeping the pandemic in mind. It aimed at recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, together.

In 2020, the theme was ‘Cooperatives for Climate Change.’

Every year, the special theme for the day is determined by the Committee on the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC), of which the International Labour Organization (ILO) is the current chair, since March 2017.

History

Although the history of International Day of Cooperatives goes back to 1923, when the day was celebrated by the International Cooperative Movement and the International Cooperative Alliance, the special day was first celebrated in 2005 under the auspices of the United Nations.

After a joint effort by the cooperative members of the International Cooperative Alliance and COPAC members, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day in 1993. The International Cooperative Alliance, which unites, represents, and serves cooperatives worldwide, was founded in 1895 and is is considered to be one of the oldest non-governmental organisations.

