International Day in Support of Victims of Torture today: All you need to know

The United Nations General Assembly on December 12, 1997, adopted a resolution to proclaim June 26 as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The day is observed to call upon nations, civil societies and individuals all across the world to extend their support to victims of torture and those who are being tortured.

The UN even came up with a logo for the day. It features a projection of the world map (sans Antarctica) enclosed by olive branches, which is a symbol of peace. The logo appears in black on a white or light yellow background.

Significance and history

Adopting the UN resolution was an essential step in acknowledging that torture and inhuman treatment should be universally illegal. The day gives a chance to people to raise their voices against atrocities. The UN defines torture as -- "Any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person".

Incidentally, the first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was observed in 1998, which marked the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration states that “no individual shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”.

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, rehabilitation centres and human rights organisations, including the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims and Amnesty International, organise several events to sensitise people against torture and to build empathy among the population towards torture victims. These include photo exhibitions, poster distribution, seminars, awareness drives, and television advertisements among others.

Through its Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, the UN supports human rights defenders, refugees and migrants, indigenous peoples, and victims of sexual and gender-based violence, among others.