International Day for Tolerance 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

International Day for Tolerance is observed on November 16 every year with an aim to build tolerance among diverse cultures and spread the message that tolerance is an integral part of society. The UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence is also given on this day.

History

The UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 51/95 proclaiming November 16 as International Day for Tolerance back in 1996. The action followed the adoption of a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance by UNESCO's Member States on the same day in 1995.

In 1995, the UN paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 125th birth anniversary by kickstarting the commemoration of International Tolerance Day.

Madanjeet Singh, who was the UN’s goodwill ambassador in 2000, sponsored the celebrations that year. He had contributed immensely to bring about communal harmony and peace. Thus, the UNESCO created a prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence named the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize.

This prize recognizes and rewards people who made significant contributions in the scientific, artistic, cultural or communication fields to promote the spirit of tolerance and non-violence.

Significance

The aim is to communicate the message that tolerance is a universal human right and the International Day of Tolerance encourages open-mindedness and listening.

The 1995 Declaration of Principles on Tolerance puts across the idea that “tolerance" is nothing but “acceptance, respect and appreciation" of diverse cultures and people. It urges to respect and appreciate the rich variety of the world's cultures, forms of expression and ways of being human.

The day’s significance lies in the fact that tolerance is not just a moral obligation but an essential human need. Tolerance recognizes the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others as people are naturally diverse. Only tolerance can ensure the survival of diverse communities in every region of the globe.

