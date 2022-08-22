International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition: History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini It is observed on August 23 as it marks the start of the uprising in Haiti that eventually led to the abolition of transatlantic slave trade in the territories under European colonial powers.

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is observed on August 23 every year to memorialise the deplorable practice of transatlantic slave trade. The day, designated by UNESCO, was first observed on August 23, 1998.

Slave trade was a common practice during the imperialist regimes of European nations. People from Africa and Asia were traded under this practice as slaves and transported to colonial settlements such as Haiti, Caribbean, and other parts of the world.

International slave trade was abolished on March 25, 1807.

History

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is commemorated on August 23 as it marks the start of the uprising in Haiti that eventually led to the abolition of transatlantic slave trade in the territories under European colonial powers.

On the night of August 22 to 23, 1791, an uprising started in the island of Saint Domingue, which is now home to Dominican Republic and Haiti. In the 18th century, Saint Domingue was a colonial settlement of France.

The uprising in Saint Domingue inspired the Haitian Revolution against the colonial powers, which was led by the Blacks and mixed-race people.

It was against this background that the day is observed on August 23. It was first commemorated in Haiti and a number of countries in 1998. It was also observed in Gorée Island in Senegal in 1999.

Significance

The day is designated to remember and honour those who were dehumanised by the cruel practice of slave trade.