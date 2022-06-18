International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: History and significance

The United Nations General Assembly in 2015 proclaimed that June 19 will be observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Sexual violence has been an ugly reality of conflicts since ancient times and despite international laws against war crimes, instances of rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, enforced sterilisation, sexual trafficking, and forced marriages among others are still reported from active war zones.

Be it civil wars in Africa, wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan, or the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, reports of rape have emerged from all conflict zones. This is when most of the rape cases in active war zones go undocumented.

History

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was announced after members of the Security Council passed ‘UN Security Council Resolution 1820’ after unanimously recognising conflict-related sexual violence as a war tactic and a threat to international peace and security.

The objective to mark this day is to raise awareness about the need to end conflict-related sexual violence. On this day, countries stand in solidarity with the survivors of such crimes. Governments also pledge to take steps to strengthen those who work to support these survivors.

Significance

According to the UN, such crimes often erode family networks and in several cases, families are forced to witness rape. The UN also acknowledges that sexual violence often goes unpunished during wars. It says “impunity for crimes of conflict-related sexual violence remains the norm and the pace of justice remains painfully slow”. In this background, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict holds great significance as it attempts to ensure global condemnation for the perpetrators of sexual violence and also tries to remove the stigma associated with such crimes so that the survivors can come forward and report them.