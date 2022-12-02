English
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022: History, significance, theme

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022

We have travelled many years from the so-called Dark Ages but our basic human instinct to exploit the perceived weaker sections remains as strong as ever. And so slavery persists to this day. This year, the theme of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is 'Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism.'

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed on December 2 every year. The day marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of 2 December 1949) by the UN General Assembly. It also commemorates the brutal history of slavery practised by colonial rulers.

This year, the theme of the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is ‘Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism.’


History 

Several parts of the world practiced slavery and resorted to unjust and inhumane practices in the past. The most recent example of slavery in modern history is trans-Atlantic slavery. For the unversed, in the 17th and 18th century, people from various countries of Africa were transported to the United States and forced to work in plantations owned by White imperialists.

Modern-day slavery

Although the ancient slavery methods have been abolished, new forms of slavery have emerged with human trafficking, child labour and forced prostitution.

Also read: International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition: History and significance

According to the UN, “Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines." The international body states that more than half (52 percent) of all forced labour can be found in upper-middle income or high-income countries.

Significance 

The resolution 317(IV) of December 2, 1949 aims to abolish modern forms of slavery such as trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict.

The UN human rights bodies have also highlighted the persistence of old forms of slavery that have been embedded in traditional beliefs and customs. The UN believes that these forms of slavery are nothing but a result of the long-standing discrimination against the most vulnerable groups in societies, such as low-caste, indigenous peoples and tribal minorities.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
