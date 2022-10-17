International Day for eradication of poverty: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed on October 17 every year, acknowledges the struggle and efforts made by people who, due to different circumstances, are pushed below the poverty line. It's an attempt to listen to their concerns and struggles to help them fight the battle against poverty. The day is also an occasion for recognition of all efforts at various levels for the eradication of poverty worldwide.

The economic conditions across the world went pretty low when the COVID-19 pandemic hit many countries hard. According to a report by the World Bank, around 88-115 million people have been pushed below the poverty line due to the impact of the pandemic.

History

On October 17, 1987, an assembly was called in Trocadéro in Paris to honour the victims of extreme hunger, violence, and poverty. The leaders gathered at the assembly proclaimed poverty is a violation of their human rights. All the participants acknowledged that they needed to protect their rights and carved them on a commemorative stone.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared October 17 as International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and adopted a resolution on December 22, 1992.

Significance

A large part of the world's population falls below the poverty line. The statistics are known worldwide, but only a few see the struggle of the poor to arrange two square meals daily. So, to spread awareness on this issue, International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed.

According to the United Nations, the day is an opportunity to recognise the struggles of the poor and the efforts made by people living below the poverty line. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is also an occasion to make their concerns heard and help them to come out of poverty.

Theme

The theme of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 is ‘Dignity For All in Practice’. It's not only a fundamental right but also the basis of almost every fundamental right. This makes the concept of this theme very clear that 'dignity' belongs to every human being.

Today, those in persistent poverty experience their dignity being disrespected. So, this year a commitment is expected from the global community to end poverty and ensure prosperity for all poor people across the world.