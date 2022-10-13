By CNBCTV18.com

The world marks the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction each year on October 13. The day is intended to raise awareness about and acknowledge the progress that the world is making in preventing the loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure during various disasters. These include natural disasters that are beginning to occur more frequently and intensely due to the changes in global climate as well as other disasters.

History

The day was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1989 in order to promote a culture of disaster reduction while also increasing awareness about various risks from disasters. In 2002, the global body then passed a new resolution that established the marking of the day every year. The United Nations constituted various World Conferences on Disaster Risk Reduction as part of this effort of disaster risk reduction.

In 2015, the Third World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction was held in Sendai, just a short time after the area had been struck by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. The earthquake was the most powerful ever recorded in Japan and the fourth-most powerful earthquake recorded in modern history. The member states came together to set the Sendai Framework. This framework included seven strategic targets along with 38 indicators for measuring progress on reducing disaster risk.

Significance

As the human population continues to grow and the frequency of natural disasters increases, there is a greater need to reduce the risks of death, destruction and loss. Risk reduction systems create essential frameworks that help countries to minimize harm to their residents. Early warning systems, preparedness and early action can significantly reduce harm. In India for example, the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) has been instrumental in reducing the casualties and losses from cyclones each year in multiple states.

Theme

The theme of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 is Early Warning, which is Target G of the Sendai Framework. “Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030,” the target reads.

The theme will focus on the urgency to cover every individual on the planet with early warning systems against detectable disasters.