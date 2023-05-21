International Day for Biological Diversity 2023: History, significance and theme

The International Day for Biological Diversity serves as a global platform to highlight the crucial role of biodiversity in sustaining life on Earth.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is observed annually on May 22 to raise awareness and promote the conservation of biological diversity. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect and restore it. In 2023, the day holds special significance as it focuses on transitioning from commitments to concrete actions to rebuild biodiversity.

History

The International Day for Biological Diversity traces its roots to the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, also known as the Earth Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992. During this historic event, world leaders recognised the urgent need to address the global decline of biodiversity. As a result, a significant number of countries adopted the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on May 22, 1992.

The CBD is an international treaty aiming to conserve biodiversity, promote its sustainable use, and ensure the fair and equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources. It outlines principles for the conservation and sustainable management of ecosystems, species, and genetic resources. The CBD has been ratified by almost all countries, making it one of the most widely recognised environmental agreements.

Significance

The International Day for Biological Diversity serves as a global platform to highlight the crucial role of biodiversity in sustaining life on Earth. Biodiversity encompasses the incredible variety of plants, animals, and microorganisms, as well as the ecosystems they inhabit. It provides essential ecosystem services such as pollination, nutrient cycling, water purification, and climate regulation. Moreover, biodiversity is a source of cultural, aesthetic, and economic value, supporting livelihoods and contributing to sustainable development.

Theme for International Day for Biological Diversity 2023

The theme for International Day for Biological Diversity 2023 is "From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity." This theme reflects the urgent need to move beyond commitments and translate them into tangible actions to restore and protect biodiversity. It emphasises the importance of implementing the objectives of the CBD and other international agreements, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to address the global biodiversity crisis.