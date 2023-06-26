International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: A look at top 10 countries with worst drug problems

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to raise awareness of the major problems that illicit drugs pose to society. The top countries with the worst drug problems are Afghanistan, Iran, US, Russia, Mexico, among others.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26. It aims to strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse to achieve a world free of this menace. Several nations, individuals, communities, and organisations across the world, come together to mark the observance and work towards the cause.

This year’s campaign aims to raise awareness on the importance of treating people with drug problems with respect and empathy.

On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, here’s a look at the top 10 countries with the worst drug problems.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is the biggest producer of opium (used to produce heroin) in the world and it remains one of the top drug trafficking countries. As per reports, the country is the source of nearly 90 percent of the world’s illicit opium supply.

Iran

Iran has one of the highest rates of addiction in the world with a significant chunk of the population consuming drugs like opium, heroin and crystal meth. A combination of high youth unemployment, inflation, and cheap availability of drugs from Afghanistan worsen the situation for the country making it difficult to fight addiction.

Colombia

The world’s largest producer of coca leaves, the main ingredient of cocaine, is estimated to produce over 14,000 metric tons of illicit coca leaves, amounting to 80 percent of the global supply. It is also one of the biggest exporters of the drug cocaine.

The United States

Even though the United States is not a significant producer or trafficker of drugs, it is one of the world’s top consumers of illicit drugs. The US population is at the greatest risk of drug-related deaths and it also has a significant population addicted to prescription painkillers which are mostly obtained from opioids.

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic is one of the world’s biggest exporter of cannabis and as it shares a border with the United States it provides a gateway to a booming market for illicit drug traffickers. The country is also an important transit point for cocaine and other synthetic drugs coming from South America.

Mexico

Mexico is also one of the top exporters of illicit cannabis, and a significant producer of heroin. The Mexican cartels have an infamous history of running the global drug trafficking industry, and the country remains a significant transit point for illicit substances.

Russia

In Russia, intravenous drug use has become considerable among young adults and teenagers. As per reports, there are nearly a million heroin users in the country and the true number is estimated to be close to double of that. Due to illicit drug use, Russia also has one of the fastest-growing HIV/AIDS epidemics in the world.

Laos

Laos is one of the world’s biggest producers of crystal meth, which is attributed to the availability of precursor chemicals needed to produce the substance. The country is also a major exporter of heroin and a source country for human trafficking.

Nigeria

Nigeria is a major producer of the world’s most widely used illegal drug, Cannabis. The country is also a major source of methamphetamine.

It also produces Ayahuasca, an herbal brew that contains dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a synthetic hallucinogen, which is also exported separately from the country.

Philippines

The Philippines is a major source of methamphetamine, and a major supplier of heroin. It is also the home country is part of the Golden Triangle region which is notorious for opium cultivation.