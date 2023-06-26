International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: A look at top 10 countries with worst drug problems

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to raise awareness of the major problems that illicit drugs pose to society. The top countries with the worst drug problems are Afghanistan, Iran, US, Russia, Mexico, among others.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26. It aims to strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse to achieve a world free of this menace. Several nations, individuals, communities, and organisations across the world, come together to mark the observance and work towards the cause.

This year’s campaign aims to raise awareness on the importance of treating people with drug problems with respect and empathy.

On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, here’s a look at the top 10 countries with the worst drug problems.