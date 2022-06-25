International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: All you need to know

Nearly 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020, up by 22 percent from 2010, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. It added that the number of cannabis users increased by nearly 18 percent between 2010 and 2020.

The figures are reflective of the scale of the drug abuse menace across the world. While the United States usually tops the list of nations with most drug abuse deaths, the toll has been increasing in almost all other countries each year.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs destroyed 42,000 kilos of illegal drugs across 14 locations in India as part of a 'Drugs Destruction Day' campaign. Before this, about 36 metric tonnes of narcotics were destroyed in December 2021. The drugs were estimated worth thousands of crores.

In addition to drug abuse, trafficking of illegal drugs is another global concern. The global drug trafficking trade runs into several hundred billions. What's worse is this drug money is often used to sponsor terrorism, which again claims human lives.

History

Taking cognizance of the issue, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted resolution 42/112 on December 7, 1987. As per the resolution, it was decided that June 26 will be annually observed across the member countries as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The objective was to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Every year, governments, individuals, communities, and various organisations all over the world conduct awareness drives on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to prevent people from the devastating results of drug menace. Rallies, campaigns, poster designing and many other programs are also held on the day. Besides, money is donated to rehabilitation centres to ensure better care for those recovering from drug addiction.

Theme