International Coffee Day: History and significance

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world and is enjoyed in nearly every country. International Coffee Day is marked every year on October 1 to promote and celebrate coffee drinking. The day is also used to spread awareness about the stakeholders in the coffee industry.

History

The first International Coffee Day was marked on October 1, 2015. It was organised by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO). The ICO was established in 1963 when the first International Coffee Agreement (ICA) came into force. Today, the ICO counts 43 exporting members and six importing members, which together constitute 98 percent of world coffee production and 67 percent of world consumption.

However, there were other events hosted in the past. The All Japan Coffee Association had promoted a similar event all the way back in 1983. Nearly a decade later, the International Coffee Association held International Coffee Day in China in 1997. Countries like Nepal, Taiwan, and even the US have marked similar national and international days. As a result, many countries have their own different days that are marked in honour of coffee and coffee growers.

Significance

The ICO hosts International Coffee Day in order to promote fair trade of coffee along with spreading awareness about the struggles of coffee growers around the world. The day helps workers and growers in the coffee industry to air their grievances. The day also helps people to learn more about coffee, its growing processes, and the way that the seeds are turned into the drink that millions enjoy around the world.

Many businesses offer discounts and coupons for coffee, coffee-based drinks, and coffee-related snacks on the day. Coffee enthusiasts also take time to enjoy new coffee-based snacks and drinks on the day.