The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed with an aim to raise awareness against corruption and of the role of the UNCAC in combating and preventing it.

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on December 9 with an aim to raise awareness against corruption and the measures that can be implemented to fight it. Corruption exists in all forms and is considered a threat to democracy. Therefore, it is important to unite the world to fight it.

The day is a reminder and an opportunity to address the issue of corruption and shed light on the problems in the bureaucratic structures of the countries which impact the functioning of democracy and its institutions.

History

The UN General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on October 31, 2003, and designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day.

A request to the Secretary-General was also made to designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) (resolution 58/4). The aim of International Anti-Corruption Day was to raise awareness against corruption and the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The UNCAC entered into force in December 2005.

Theme: Uniting the World Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the UNCAC. The theme for this year’s international day is “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption”.

This year, the day seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. The aim is to drive home a message that it is the right and responsibility of everyone to take steps to stop corruption, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of corruption.

Everyone including the states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and the youth alike have a crucial role to play in the fight against corruption.