At least 46 dead after earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island — Visuals show damaged buildings

Indonesia earthquake: Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, the agency said.
#UPDATE At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told AFP. pic.twitter.com/4pddvXhahP— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2022
BREAKING: #BNNIndonesia ReportsAccording to local officials, "nearly 20 people were killed and 300 were injured" in #Indonesia's #WestJava 5.6 magnitude #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/jFlNLVssVb— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 21, 2022
Sejauh ini Pusat Pengendalian Operasi (Pusdalops) BNPB mendapatkan sejumlah informasi dari beberapa daerah. Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) Kabupaten Cianjur melaporkan, selain adanya korban meninggal dunia, empat warganya mengalami luka-luka. pic.twitter.com/SlocAk7cco— BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) November 21, 2022
#BreakingNews | At least 44 dead, 300 injured after 5.6 magnitude #earthquake rattles #IndonesiaJoin the broadcast with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/4LQdGrltTL— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 21, 2022