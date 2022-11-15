Expert says Indonesia invited Zelenskyy to G20 'under pressure', warns India's presidency faces challenges

Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but the Indonesian president came under pressure earlier this year to invite the former's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney, adding, "This is a reminder of the challenges that India will face as it assumes the G20 Presidency."

Chellaney said the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has overshadowed the G20 Summit, whose increasing politicisation has been underscored by Zelenskyy addressing the G20, even if by virtual means.

Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, former secretary of economic relations at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the meeting between Biden and Xi really set the mood for the summit. And what came out was — no cold war, nor threat of nuclear weapons, but enough space for both countries to grow together, he said.

"While there were strong messages going out on both sides, there was enough of peace talk so to speak. It was a good starting point," he added.

Ambassador Neelam Deo, co-founder at Gateway House, said there is an effort not only to pacify the Chinese leader, but also to try to convey to all the other members of the G20, and especially the ASEAN countries, that it is not the US which seeks conflict and it is not US policy to try to force them to choose between China and the US, both of which are important to them, politcally and economically.

"But I think what the US and Chinese side put out after the meeting was different and I think what actually happened in the meeting will come out in bits and pieces and over time. I think the issues between them are very significant," she added.

Apart from the Biden-Xi meet and Zelenskyy's call to end Russia's invasion at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated his call for peace and held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including one informal meeting with US President Joe Biden.

