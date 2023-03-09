India is not a full member of this group yet due to differences over data and privacy. India and the US are in agreement over three pillars of the IPEF which includes tax, anti-corruption and clean energy.

The US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is hopeful of resolving differences with India on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a partnership framework of 14 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The IPEF was launched by US President Joe Biden in May 2022 and comprises Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, among others. These nations account for 40% of the world's GDP.

The IPEF partners aim to contribute to cooperation, stability, prosperity, development, and peace within the region. The framework helps partners boost their economic activity and investment, promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and benefit workers and consumers across the region.

China is a key absentee from this group and the Chinese foreign ministry has called it an initiative to "decouple China economically”.

Issues with India

India is not a full member of this group yet due to differences over data and privacy. India and the US are in agreement over three pillars of the IPEF which includes tax, anti-corruption and clean energy.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had in September 2022 said that India was in the process of firming up its digital framework and laws, particularly regarding privacy and data and therefore India, while continuing to engage with the trade track in the IPEF, will wait for the final contours to emerge.

There were concerns over India’s demand to localise data storage and processing, by having servers located in India, even in the case of US-based companies.

The US Commerce Secretary is hopeful of a resolution over the fourth pillar on data and privacy with India by the end of this year.

Economic resiliency

IPEF will enable the United States and the partner nations to decide on rules of the road. Though not a Free Trade Agreement, members are free to negotiate parts of the agreement to ensure resilient supply chains and fair trade.

President Joe Biden has said that tackling inflation is a top economic priority, and this framework will help lower costs, protect against costly disruptions that lead to higher prices for consumers.

It will also seek strong and early commitments on clean energy, decarbonisation, and infrastructure and enforce effective tax, anti-money laundering, and anti-bribery regimes.