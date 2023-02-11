The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel and the girl was rescued at3.45 pm local time, the NDRF spokesperson said.

The Indian team of NDRF has rescued another live victim a girl aged 8 years from earthquake-struck Gaziantep in Turkey on Friday.

The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel and the girl was rescued at3.45 pm local time, the NDRF spokesperson said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area on Thursday.

"Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye," the spokesperson said.

India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria following Monday's devastating quake that has killed more than 22,000 people in the two countries so far.

Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel are deployed in Turkiye for undertaking relief and rescue operations.

The Indian Army too has sent medical specialists who have set up a field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye and are providing relief to those injured.

The team has started functioning with running medical, surgical and emergency wards; x-ray lab and medical store, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on Thursday.