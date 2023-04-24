Indians among 28 countries evacuated by France from Sudan conflict zone

The French embassy in New Delhi confirmed that a total of 388 individuals, including Indian nationals, were successfully evacuated on Monday.

France has undertaken an evacuation mission to ensure the safety of its citizens and those from other countries as a response to the ongoing violence in Sudan. Five Indians were among the individuals from 28 countries who were evacuated on Monday, April 24.

The individuals were brought to France's military base in Djibouti, according to French diplomatic sources



Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it had evacuated 66 of its citizens and some foreign nationals from Sudan, which included a small number of Indian nationals.

According to sources in New Delhi, three Indian crew members of a Saudi flight were among those evacuated from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The individuals who were evacuated by Saudi Arabia were not identified in terms of their nationalities or personal identities. Instead, the Saudi Arabian authorities simply described them as citizens of "brotherly and friendly." countries.

Sudan has experienced violent clashes between the national army and a paramilitary group for the past 11 days, resulting in an estimated death toll of 400 people.

In response, India has taken measures to evacuate their citizens who are currently stranded in the country. This includes positioning two large military transport aircraft in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a naval ship at a port in Sudan.

These actions are part of India's contingency plans to ensure the safety and prompt evacuation of their citizens affected by the ongoing violence.

The government on Friday announced that its primary focus was on ensuring the safety of more than 3,000 Indian citizens who are currently located throughout Sudan.