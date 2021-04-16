Indianapolis police say 8 people shot and killed at Fedex facility; multiple others have injuries Updated : April 16, 2021 01:22 PM IST Police were called to reports of gunfire just after 11 p.m. and officers observed an active shooting scene, Cook said. The gunman later killed himself. FedEx released a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information. Published : April 16, 2021 01:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply