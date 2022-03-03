0

Indian students abroad; how many and where?

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The plight of thousands of Indian students stranded amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has brought the focus to the large numbers of students in the country who depend on foreign nations for their education due to various reasons. Here is a detailed look on those students:

Indian students abroad; how many and where?
Many Indians travel abroad for higher education. Why does this happen? Is it due to a lack of opportunities in India or due to the high cost of education in the country? Let us take a look.
As per the available data, the number of Indian students studying outside the country is set to grow to 18 lakh in a couple of years.
As per the 2019 data, Canada and the US are the preferred destinations for Indians followed by Australia.
The bulk of the Indian students going abroad is there to study post-graduate courses.
Two states, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh account for nearly a quarter of Indian students studying abroad. They along with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat constitute 55% of Indian students in foreign countries.
