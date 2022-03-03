Indian students abroad; how many and where?

Many Indians travel abroad for higher education. Why does this happen? Is it due to a lack of opportunities in India or due to the high cost of education in the country? Let us take a look. Many Indians travel abroad for higher education. Why does this happen? Is it due to a lack of opportunities in India or due to the high cost of education in the country? Let us take a look.

As per the available data, the number of Indian students studying outside the country is set to grow to 18 lakh in a couple of years.

As per the 2019 data, Canada and the US are the preferred destinations for Indians followed by Australia.

The bulk of the Indian students going abroad is there to study post-graduate courses.