Indian student stabbed 11 times in Australia in alleged racial attack, 1 arrested

By Sangam Singh

A 28-year-old Indian student was hospitalised in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times to his face, chest and abdomen in Australia.

Student Shubham Garg hails from Agra and is pursuing Ph.D in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales. The attack is said to have happened while he was walking around 10:30 pm along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence.

A 27-year-old man named Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene. Media reports said that Norwood allegedly threatened Garg while demanding cash and his phone and later stabbed him.

Australia Today reported that Norwood was refused bail by the local Court and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on December 14.

Garg's family called the attack against his son an act of 'racism' claiming that their son was stabbed 11 times.

"My brother Shubham Garg, 28, from Uttar Pradesh, was brutally attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with a knife and he is in critical condition. We seek your immediate help in this matter and an emergency visa to family members to look after him," Kavya Garg, the victim's sister, tweeted on October 12.

His parents said they were trying to get an Australian visa for over a week now.

Recent cases of racial attack

With recent incidents of racist attacks against Indians living abroad coming to light, a Video of four Indian-American women being racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in Texas, US, sparked controversy last month.

The women were seen in the video racist slurs at the Indian-origin women stating that they are "ruining" America and should "go back to India". The incident has invited wide criticism from women after it went viral.

In another such shocking incident, a video emerged in September where an Indian was being racially abused allegedly by an American in Poland. The abuser was heard calling the Indian man a "parasite", "invader", and "genocider".

However, it is not clear when the incident occurred or if a case has been filed against the same.

