Indian student shot dead at US fuel station, suspect's photo released

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 6:59:50 PM IST (Updated)

As per Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old Indian student, Saiesh Veera, was shot at during a robbery attempt at the gas station at Ohio gas station.

Veera hailed from Andhra Pradesh and would have graduated with a Master’s degree in a few days. As per Ohio's Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.
“On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 am, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound,” the police said in their statement.
Meanwhile, Columbus Police has put the pictures of the suspected shooter.
Saiesh Veera’s roommate Venkat Nerusu said remembering him to ABC6News channel, “Saiesh, he’s like a brother to everyone who plays cricket in Columbus. It is not even believable. Still, after this many hours of going through this, we cannot believe it’s true.”
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 6:42 PM IST
