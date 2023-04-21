Indian student shot dead at US fuel station, suspect’s photo released

2 Min(s) Read
As per Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Veera hailed from Andhra Pradesh and would have graduated with a Master’s degree in a few days. As per Ohio's Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.
“On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 am, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound,” the police said in their statement.
Meanwhile, Columbus Police has put the pictures of the suspected shooter.
Saiesh Veera’s roommate Venkat Nerusu said remembering him to ABC6News channel, “Saiesh, he’s like a brother to everyone who plays cricket in Columbus. It is not even believable. Still, after this many hours of going through this, we cannot believe it’s true.”
HELP US FIND THIS SUSPECTHomicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W. Broad St.Tip? ☎ Call 614-645-4730 pic.twitter.com/25mjNtNzY0— Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) April 20, 2023
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 6:42 PM IST
