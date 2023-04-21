Indian student shot dead at US fuel station, suspect’s photo released

As per Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Veera hailed from Andhra Pradesh and would have graduated with a Master’s degree in a few days. As per Ohio's Columbus Police, they received a call informing that a Shell gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery. Saiesh was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 am, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound,” the police said in their statement.

Meanwhile, Columbus Police has put the pictures of the suspected shooter.