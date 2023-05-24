Indian-origin teen arrested for threatening to kill US President Joe Biden: All you need to know

Sai Varshith Kandula smashed his truck into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday around 10 pm local time, the Secret Service said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been accused of intentionally crashing a rented U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House. Reports suggest that the teenager, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, is a resident of Missouri’s Chesterfield. Reportedly, he told authorities that his motive was to get inside the iconic mansion and take over the government by killing US President Joe Biden.

After crashing his truck, Kandula exited the vehicle with a Nazi flag and started shouting threatening statements about the White House as Park Police and Secret Service officers approached him, The Associated Press reported.

Although the crash was a good distance from the White House gates, the incident resulted in road and sidewalk closures, and the nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated.

Kandula was subsequently arrested by US Park Police and charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the US President, Vice President or members of their family; reckless driving, assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of federal property, and trespassing, according to an Al-Jazeera report.

The incident has grabbed the headlines as President Biden was in the White House when the truck crashed outside, according to reports.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed the press that President Biden was informed about the incident on Tuesday morning by the Secret Service and Park Police, Al Jazeera report added.

Secret Service’s chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, has informed in a statement that there were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel due to the incident and that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Secret Service investigators, United States Park Police, the FBI and US Capitol Police are looking into the whole incident.

The US Secret Service monitors all the people who have made threats to the president. However, it is not clear yet whether Sai Varshith Kandula was on their radar at all.

According to reports, he admires Nazis and their authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order. Kandula is from the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri. Kandula rented the truck in Herndon, Virginia, from U-Haul, a rental company, and had a valid contract in his name.