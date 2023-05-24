English
Indian-origin teen arrested for threatening to kill US President Joe Biden: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 6:04:31 PM IST (Published)

Sai Varshith Kandula smashed his truck into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday around 10 pm local time, the Secret Service said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been accused of intentionally crashing a rented U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House. Reports suggest that the teenager, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, is a resident of Missouri’s Chesterfield. Reportedly, he told authorities that his motive was to get inside the iconic mansion and take over the government by killing US President Joe Biden.

After crashing his truck, Kandula exited the vehicle with a Nazi flag and started shouting threatening statements about the White House as Park Police and Secret Service officers approached him, The Associated Press reported.
