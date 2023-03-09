Indian-origin professor files lawsuit against US college for racial discrimination

A report from Boston Globe newspaper stated that Balachandra, associate professor of entrepreneurship at Babson College has alleged that she lost career opportunities and faced economic losses, emotional distress, and harm to her reputation because of mistreatment and administrators’ failure to investigate her concerns.

Lakshmi Balachandra, an Indian-origin associate professor at the Wellesley business school, Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was subjected to racial and gender discrimination, according to a media report cited by PTI.

A report from Boston Globe newspaper stated that Balachandra, associate professor of entrepreneurship at Babson College has alleged that she lost career opportunities and faced economic losses, emotional distress, and harm to her reputation because of mistreatment and administrators’ failure to investigate her concerns.

Balachandra joined Babson’s faculty in 2012 and earned tenure in 2019. She accused Andrew Corbett, a professor and former chair of the college’s entrepreneurship division, of being the primary direct perpetrator of the discriminatory work environment.

Balachandra alleged that Corbett, who oversaw teaching assignments, class scheduling, and annual reviews, only allowed her to teach required courses in entrepreneurship despite her requests to teach electives – even though she had taught such classes previously at MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business School.

The complaint was filed in US District Court in Boston on February 27.

"Babson favours white and male faculty and predominantly reserves awards and privileges for them," Balachandra’s complaint alleged.

According to the complaint, despite her research record, expressed interest, and service to the college, she was denied numerous leadership positions and opportunities for more time to conduct research and write. "Such privileges are routinely given to white male faculty in the entrepreneurship division," the complaint read.

Balachandra’s attorney, Monica Shah, said that the professor has also filed a charge of discrimination with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Balachandra, who is currently on leave for a fellowship at the National Science Foundation, is seeking unspecified damages, the report added.

Meanwhile, Babson College has responded that it takes concerns or complaints seriously and has well-established protocols and resources in place to thoroughly investigate and address them.

"The college is home to a diverse global community where equity and inclusion are valued and incorporated across every facet of campus, and where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated," a spokesperson of Babson College was quoted as saying.