WATCH | Indian community in New York welcomes Prime Minister with 'Modi-Modi' chants, vibrant Garba dance

The Indian diaspora chants Modi's name as he landed in New York's JFK airport on Tuesday. Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22.
Indian-origin people chanted "Modi-Modi" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday, June 20. The Indian community in New York was thrilled to welcome him. They gathered outside Lottee New York Palace, eagerly awaiting his arrival.
Additionally, members of the Indian diaspora performed Garba, a traditional dance, while waiting for PM Modi. A woman of Indian origin in New York expressed that this visit was significant for all of them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his maiden official trip to the United States on Tuesday, commencing a series of significant engagements. The primary purpose of his visit is to commemorate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and engage in bilateral discussions with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.
Modi's visit, scheduled from June 21 to June 24, transpired at the gracious invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will graciously host him at a distinguished state dinner on June 22. Notably, the prime minister will have the opportunity to address a joint session of the United States Congress on June 22.
In his departure statement, Modi said this "special invitation" from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.
With inputs from PTI
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
First Published: Jun 20, 2023 11:24 PM IST
