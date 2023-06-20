WATCH | Indian community in New York welcomes Prime Minister with 'Modi-Modi' chants, vibrant Garba dance

The Indian diaspora chants Modi's name as he landed in New York's JFK airport on Tuesday. Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22.

Indian-origin people chanted "Modi-Modi" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday, June 20. The Indian community in New York was thrilled to welcome him. They gathered outside Lottee New York Palace, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora chant 'Modi, Modi' slogans as they await PM Modi's arrival in New York. pic.twitter.com/BtlOu7lwuQ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Additionally, members of the Indian diaspora performed Garba, a traditional dance, while waiting for PM Modi. A woman of Indian origin in New York expressed that this visit was significant for all of them.