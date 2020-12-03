Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Views

Indian-Americans make inroads in the US political landscape: Gains and Losses

Updated : December 03, 2020 03:11 PM IST

The big victory was getting the four desi representatives in the US Congress re-elected – Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi.
Over 70 Indian-American candidates had stood for public office and there were some losses and considerable gains too.
Indian-Americans make inroads in the US political landscape: Gains and Losses

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

OYO has $1 billion to fund operations until IPO, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal

OYO has $1 billion to fund operations until IPO, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal

US court blocks two H-1B regulations proposed by Trump administration

US court blocks two H-1B regulations proposed by Trump administration

Nissan Magnite launched at introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh, undercuts rivals by Rs 1.7 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched at introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh, undercuts rivals by Rs 1.7 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement