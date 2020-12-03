Views Indian-Americans make inroads in the US political landscape: Gains and Losses Updated : December 03, 2020 03:11 PM IST The big victory was getting the four desi representatives in the US Congress re-elected – Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi. Over 70 Indian-American candidates had stood for public office and there were some losses and considerable gains too. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.