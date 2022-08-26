Indian-American women racially abused in Texas by Mexican origin women

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Plano Police arrested Esmeralda Upton on Thursday afternoon. The incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit.

Videos of four Indian-American women being racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in Texas, US, have created a storm on social media.

The Mexican-American woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, is seen hurling racist slurs at the Indian-origin women stating that they are "ruining" America and should "go back to India".

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a parking lot in Dallas, Texas.

"I hate you Indians. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life," Upton says in the video. "Everywhere I go, you Indians are everywhere," she is seen screaming in the video. "If life was so great in India, why are you here," she shouted and inserted insulting words.

She suddenly started assaulting the four Indian women, as shown in the video.

The incident has invited wide criticism of women after it went viral and has sent shock waves among the Indian-American community.

The person who posted this video wrote, "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas, after my mom and her three friends went to dinner. The mom is seen contesting the arguments made by the Mexican-American woman and requesting her not to make racial slurs.

At one point in time, the Mexican-American woman, who says she was born in the United States, is also seen assaulting the mom and her other friends. Many on social media pointed out she seemed to be carrying a gun as she searched her handbag. Though this has not been confirmed by the police yet.