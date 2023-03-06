Indian-American Tejal Mehta sworn in as first justice of Ayer District Court in Massachusetts

Tejal Mehta, an Indian-American lawyer, has been sworn in as the first justice of the Ayer District Court in Massachusetts. Mehta plans to make a positive impact on the community by treating people with compassion and understanding.

Tejal Mehta, an Indian-American woman with an impressive legal career, has been sworn in as the first justice of the Ayer District Court in Massachusetts. Mehta, who has served as an associate justice with the same court, was unanimously selected and sworn in by Judge Stacey Fortes on March 2.

In her new role, Mehta plans to make a real impact on the community and treat people with compassion. “As a judge, you can do so much more and get to the root of issues and talk to people in such a way that really gets through to them,” she said. Mehta believes that her position as the first justice will give her the opportunity to get to know the community and make a real difference.

Mehta has received praise from her colleagues, including Judge Margaret Guzman, who has served as the first justice of the Ayer District Court for five years. Guzman described Mehta as someone “who will preserve the pattern of treating people fairly,” and praised her for making difficult decisions in a thoughtful and respectful manner.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several members of Mehta's family, including her 14-year-old daughter, Mena Sheth, who was one of the ceremony's speakers. Mena, who spoke at the event, quoted US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when discussing her mother.

“My mom is the exact embodiment of this quote. Through her kindness and outgoing personality, she encourages people to share her understanding of the world. Being a judge has given her the ability to see and do what’s best and I can’t think of anyone better to have that responsibility,” Mena said.

Mehta began her legal career in civil work before becoming a prosecutor with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, where she served for more than a decade. She went on to open her own practice and became a public defender before pursuing a position on the bench as a circuit judge.

Her goal to become the first justice of the Ayer District Court rested in her desire to make a positive impact on the community she has grown close to.

Mehta's appointment as the first justice of the Ayer District Court is a historic moment for the Indian-American community and a testament to her hard work and dedication. With her compassionate approach to justice, Mehta is poised to make a real difference in the lives of those who come before her court.

