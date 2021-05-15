  • SENSEX
Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden appointed White House senior adviser

Updated : May 15, 2021 11:56:22 IST

Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has been appointed as a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden
Tanden, 50, is currently the president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, Center for American Progress (CAP)
Published : May 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST

