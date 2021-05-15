Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden appointed White House senior adviser Updated : May 15, 2021 11:56:22 IST Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has been appointed as a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden Tanden, 50, is currently the president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, Center for American Progress (CAP) Published : May 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply