    Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages

    Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages

    Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Early this summer, a man with a pistol appeared outside Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's house in Seattle.

    Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone. On Thursday, she posted a collection of five such audio messages on Twitter.
    In all these, portions of which have been redacted because of obscene and abusive content, the male caller is heard threatening her with dire consequences.
    In one instance, she is being asked to return to her country of origin, India.
    Jayapal said: "A man full of racism and anger showed up at my home with a loaded gun. I'm sharing this because we can't be silent in the face of rising violence. These aren't isolated incidents. From the Big Lie to Jan 6 to an armed man at my door, too much is at stake."
    "Typically, political figures don’t show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence," Jayapal said in another tweet.
    Early this summer, a man with a pistol appeared outside the Congresswoman’s house in Seattle. The man, identified by police as Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested later.

    Congresswoman Pramila Jayapalhate crimesPramila Jayapal

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng