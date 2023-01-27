President Joe Biden has nominated Chari for the rank of Brigadier General in the US Air Force. The Brigadier General is a one-star General Rank that is just below Major-General and works as a high-level staff level officer.

Raja J Chari, a US astronaut of Indian Origin and a member of the US Air Force, has been nominated for a key role in the US Air Force. President Joe Biden has nominated Chari for the rank of Brigadier General in the US Air Force. The nomination needs to be approved by the US Senate before it can be confirmed. The Brigadier General is a one-star General Rank that is just below Major-General and works as a high-level staff level officer.

Hyderabad-born Srinivas Chari, Chari’s father, emigrated to the US after pursuing an engineering degree in the States. Chari was raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and completed his schooling at Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa. He then went to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado for his Bachelor’s in Astronautical Engineering, before continuing to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to earn a master’s in Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Chari enlisted in the US Naval Test Pilot School and even went to the US Army Command and General Staff College. In the US Air Force, Chari held the rank of Colonel and was the Commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron. He was also the Director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force, which was responsible for testing the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. Chari clocked in thousands of hours flying aeroplanes like the F-35, F-15, F-16, and F-18. Chari also saw combat in the F-15E in deployments in Iraq and Korea.

In 2017, Chari joined the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration. After completing his two years of astronaut training, he became the Director of the Joint Test Team for the NASA Commercial Crew Program. With his flight experience, Chari was the commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station. He was aboard the ISS for 177 days and conducted two spacewalks.

