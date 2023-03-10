India wants more clarity from US on trade pillar of IPEF, concerned over market access for domestic firms

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo termed India as a "trusted technology partner" of the US, while extending support to India's aspirations in the electronics supply chain. Stating that India's plans to expand advanced manufacturing and supply chains are aligned with US' goal to make supply chains more resilient, she clarified that the US don't envisage any technological decoupling from China.

India is ready to move ahead positively with talks with the United States on the trade pillar of the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework), and has sought more clarity and text of the agreement on that trade pillar. Government sources have told CNBC TV18 that India will take a decision after examining the IPEF text on trade and digital economy as it wants to ensure that market access for domestic companies is not adversely impacted.

Stating that India's plans to expand advanced manufacturing and supply chains are aligned with US' goal to make supply chains more resilient, she clarified that the US don't envisage any technological decoupling from China. However, she highlighted that the US is responding with export limits to protect its interests and allies even as China is making explicit attempts to get access to American technology for military purposes.

Pointing to sizeable investments being made in India by American companies, Raimondo praised steps taken by the Indian government to attract businesses, adding that IPEF will incentivise business further by American companies in India. Lauding the speed of action in the IPEF, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that both the nations may witness more trade announcements and deliverables in April and May this year.

Stressing on the need to protect Indian markets from dumping of cheap and sub-standard products, he stated that while India has been able to introduce quality standards comparable to global standards in 99 percent of areas, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and its American counterpart are looking forward to working together to align quality standards.