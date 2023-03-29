English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsIndia wants G20 to discuss more on global growth and less about Russia: Jaishankar

India wants G20 to discuss more on global growth and less about Russia: Jaishankar

India wants G20 to discuss more on global growth and less about Russia: Jaishankar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Mar 29, 2023 4:25:59 PM IST (Published)

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world has become a much more difficult place, Jaishankar said, adding that India has become the voice of global south. 

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India wants G20 leaders to discuss on global growth and not about Russia in the G20 summit to be held in the national capital in September this year.

Recommended Articles

View All
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Additional Tier1 bonds and its importance in capitalisation of financial services entities in India

Additional Tier1 bonds and its importance in capitalisation of financial services entities in India

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"By September, I am hoping to have G20 leaders meeting on global growth,"  Jaishankar said. "We worked very hard to achieve the presidency of G20. It is a big opportunity for India," he added.
Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world has become a much more difficult place, he said, adding that India has become the voice of global south.
"Did not expect something to happen like this. Many things have changed. Russia’s relations with the West and Europe have changed. Now, the world has become a much more difficult place. India is the voice of the global South. India has made a lot of effort to achieve this."
Jaishankar added that India has tried to press for return to peace. "We have taken independent position. We are not the only one but among the most prominent one....We have been more outspoken among all other countries."
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year.  More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations before the final summit in September in New Delhi. Emerging economies of the world are participating in this summit.
Inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.
News18 Network has partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd for this edition of its premier leadership conclave — Rising India summit 2023. The theme of the summit "The Heroes of Rising India”, highlights the extraordinary achievements of people who achieve remarkable feats.
The two-day summit is being held at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.
Also Read: India begins its G20 presidency from today; 100 ASI sites to be lit up from Dec 1-7
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20

Next Article

SCO NSA meeting: NSA Ajit Doval condemns terrorism in opening remarks | WATCH

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X