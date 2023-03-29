India wants G20 to discuss more on global growth and less about Russia: Jaishankar

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world has become a much more difficult place, Jaishankar said, adding that India has become the voice of global south.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India wants G20 leaders to discuss on global growth and not about Russia in the G20 summit to be held in the national capital in September this year.

"By September, I am hoping to have G20 leaders meeting on global growth," Jaishankar said. "We worked very hard to achieve the presidency of G20. It is a big opportunity for India," he added.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world has become a much more difficult place, he said, adding that India has become the voice of global south.

"Did not expect something to happen like this. Many things have changed. Russia’s relations with the West and Europe have changed. Now, the world has become a much more difficult place. India is the voice of the global South. India has made a lot of effort to achieve this."

Jaishankar added that India has tried to press for return to peace. "We have taken independent position. We are not the only one but among the most prominent one....We have been more outspoken among all other countries."

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations before the final summit in September in New Delhi. Emerging economies of the world are participating in this summit.

Inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

The two-day summit is being held at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.