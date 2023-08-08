India, US mutually resolve two trade disputes: WTO

The disputes centred around US tariffs on steel and aluminum products and India's imposition of additional tariffs on select items originating from the United States.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday (August 8) said that two separate dispute settlement panels have stated that India and the US have mutually resolved disputes with regard to certain measures on steel and aluminium products.

The disputes had been addressed under the cases titled "United States — Certain Measures on Steel and Aluminium Products" (DS547) and "India — Additional Duties on Certain Products from the United States" (DS585).

This positive outcome stems from a joint notification made on July 13 by both India and the US, signaling their mutual accord in resolving the contentious issues.

"In accordance with Article 12.7 of the Dispute Settlement Understanding, the panel reports provide a brief description of the disputes and note that solutions have been reached," WTO said in a statement.

Earlier, the two countries had agreed to terminate six trade disputes.

In the recent diplomatic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, a significant breakthrough was achieved as both countries reached a consensus on resolving six contentious matters within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Additionally, a mutual understanding was established to eliminate retaliatory tariffs on specific imports from the United States.