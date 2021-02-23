India, US energy partnership supports sustainable development: Official Updated : February 23, 2021 10:13 AM IST India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has recently described the energy sector as one of the ”five baskets” of the India-US collaboration. Sandhu said India remains committed to the goals of the Paris climate accord and welcomes the return of the US to this important agreement. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply