India urges EU to carve-out MSMEs from adverse impact of Carbon budget models

The Commerce Ministry is concerned about the potential negative impact of CBMs on MSMEs and is actively engaged in various trade negotiations, including India-EU FTA, CECA, IPEF, India-Canada CEPA, and India-UK FTA

India has urged the European Union (EU) to explore the possibility of a carve-out for MSMEs from the proposed Carbon budget model (CBM). The Commerce Ministry said that CBMs will entail filing of data with the EU from October 2023, while the imposition of the regime is expected to kick in much later.

Having held stakeholder consultation meetings involving several central ministries, the Commerce Ministry feels that CBMs may impact MSMEs adversely. India-EU FTA negotiations are into their 5th round, with the 1st TTC (Trade and Technology Council) meeting held in Brussels last month. The working groups on strategic technologies, digital governance and connectivity; green and clean energy technologies; and trade, investment and resilient value chains will report roadmaps for future cooperation.

While Invest India is aiming to go beyond investment while looking at global value chains, the 3rd round of CECA (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement) negotiations are slated to be completed by June 16, with the 4th round scheduled in July 2023. With the 4th round of IPEF negotiations also scheduled for July, India hopes to conclude negotiations by November 2023.

While the government hopes to close negotiations at an early date for the India-Canada CEPA, India-UK FTA talks have already witnessed the completion of the 10th round of negotiations. While FTA talks are kept confidential, issues with respect to several subjects are spelt out, and the Commerce Ministry expects to get more clarity with the closing of positions by India as well as the UK.

With the 3rd G20 TIWG meeting slated to be held in Kevadia from July 10-12, India is trying to achieve consensus on five key deliverables for WTO reform. The government will also conduct a detailed study, which will come out next month, on the impact of PLI schemes on the fall in imports. The Commerce Ministry added that while FTAs enhance trade between countries as has happened with India and UAE, which country benefits more from an FTA depends on the goods and services being traded.