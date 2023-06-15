India urges EU to carve-out MSMEs from adverse impact of Carbon budget models

The Commerce Ministry is concerned about the potential negative impact of CBMs on MSMEs and is actively engaged in various trade negotiations, including India-EU FTA, CECA, IPEF, India-Canada CEPA, and India-UK FTA

India has urged the European Union (EU) to explore the possibility of a carve-out for MSMEs from the proposed Carbon budget model (CBM). The Commerce Ministry said that CBMs will entail filing of data with the EU from October 2023, while the imposition of the regime is expected to kick in much later.

Having held stakeholder consultation meetings involving several central ministries, the Commerce Ministry feels that CBMs may impact MSMEs adversely. India-EU FTA negotiations are into their 5th round, with the 1st TTC (Trade and Technology Council) meeting held in Brussels last month. The working groups on strategic technologies, digital governance and connectivity; green and clean energy technologies; and trade, investment and resilient value chains will report roadmaps for future cooperation.

While Invest India is aiming to go beyond investment while looking at global value chains, the 3rd round of CECA (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement) negotiations are slated to be completed by June 16, with the 4th round scheduled in July 2023. With the 4th round of IPEF negotiations also scheduled for July, India hopes to conclude negotiations by November 2023.