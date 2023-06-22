CNBC TV18
India-UK partnership will be 'defining one for our times', says British PM Rishi Sunak

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 1:26:58 AM IST (Updated)

Sunak, then UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, was a special guest at the UK-India Awards during last year’s summit when he first spoke about his own Indian heritage and commitment to British Indian values.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he is confident that the India-UK partnership will be a "defining one for our times", as he extended support to the upcoming UK-India Week to be held between June 24 to 30, 2023.

“India Global Forum’s annual UK-India Week is a highly anticipated fixture in the bilateral calendar of our two great nations."
"It is a catalyst for forging new trade ties, lasting collaborations, and a better future for our peoples. I'm confident this partnership will be a defining one for our times," Sunak said in a statement from Downing Street describing the annual event as a catalyst for forging new trade ties and long-term collaborations.
