Infosys shareholding by PM Rishi Sunak's family sparks transparency debate in India-UK FTA talks

The UK Government has asserted its commitment to India-UK trade deal amid conflict of interest allegations involving PM Rishi Sunak.

Sept 4, 2023 4:06:52 PM IST (Published)

In the wake of reports in the UK media raising concerns over a potential conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian multinational corporation Infosys in the context of the India-UK trade deal, the UK Government has issued an official response.

The reports have highlighted allegations that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have a conflict of interest due to his wife, Akshata Murthy, being a minority shareholder in Infosys. The Labour Party has called for greater transparency in the matter and, according to some sources, the possibility of the Prime Minister recusing himself from the trade negotiations has been discussed.
In response to a query from CNBC-TV18, a UK Government spokesperson stated, "The Prime Minister and Trade Secretary are pursuing a trade deal with India in the best interests of the United Kingdom – to boost the UK economy, bring investment to the UK and create opportunities for British people."
The spokesperson also reassured that all necessary protocols have been followed, stating, "The Prime Minister's interests have been declared in accordance with the normal processes."
Notably, neither Akshata Murthy nor any members of her family are involved in the operational decisions of Infosys. Her status as a minority shareholder does not grant her or her family any direct influence over the company's actions.
A report from October 2022, however, highlighted that Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, earned Rs 126.61 crore as a dividend from Infosys in 2022.
