India-UK FTA negotiations will get massive push during Boris Johnson's visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's highly-anticipated visit to India next week will be keenly watched given the free trade agreement (FTA) agenda, which has been a big promise since the Brexit campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart, on the 26 chapters of FTA negotiations. Successful negotiations have so far been held on four out of 26 chapters of the deal.

Ghanashyam pointed out that economically, the timing of the visit is crucial as both countries are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that both countries have been working hard on the FTA negotiations and the visit will propel negotiations.