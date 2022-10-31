    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    India-UAE CEPA will serve as template for probable India-GCC Free Trade Agreement: Says FIEO

    India-UAE CEPA will serve as template for probable India-GCC Free Trade Agreement: Says FIEO

    India-UAE CEPA will serve as template for probable India-GCC Free Trade Agreement: Says FIEO
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Stating that the India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) will serve as a template for FTA talks between India and the GCC members due to the commonality between oil-driven economies, Sahai opined that petroleum and petrochemical trade will be the likely priority in the probable FTA for the GCC members while goods and services will be the likely priority for India.

    Director General of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO), Ajay Sahai told CNBC TV18 that the presence of a customs union amongst the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries as well as India's existing trade ties will aid talks of a probable Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and GCC.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Stating that the India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) will serve as a template for FTA talks between India and the GCC members due to the commonality between oil-driven economies, he opined that petroleum and petrochemical trade will be the likely priority in the probable FTA for the GCC members while goods and services will be the likely priority for India.
    Pointing out that GCC member countries are collectively a huge market for Indian products, he added that India's complementary economy with the UAE and Oman's expertise in logistics will further aid talks.
    Also read: UN, Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
    The GCC comprises of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Data from the Commerce Ministry has stated that India's exports to GCC member countries has risen by 58.26 percent; from $27.8 billion in 2020-21 to $44 billion in 2021-22.
    A framework agreement on economic cooperation between India and GCC was signed in August 2004, which provided that both sides should consider ways to extend and liberalise trade relations as well as initiate discussions on feasibility of an FTA. After 2 rounds of negotiations held in 2006 and 2008 respectively, GCC had deferred negotiations.
    Expressing optimism that the India-UK FTA may get inked before 2023, Sahai said that the Indian and Canadian trade ministers had met on the sidelines of the G20 summit and the FTA talks between both the Commonwealth nations were on fast track, with many rounds already concluded.
    He pointed out that trade bodies of both India as well as Canada are being consulted on the possible list of goods and services to be included in the FTA, even as tariff and non-tariff issues are also being looked at.
    Also read: In Delhi Declaration, top UN Security Council body calls for 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Free Trade Agreement (FTA)Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)India UAE Relations

    Previous Article

    Morbi bridge collapse LIVE Updates: Rescue teams looking for the last missing person, says district administration

    Next Article

    Karnataka chief minister says can clear investments amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore within a month

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng