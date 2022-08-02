India to participate in 17-nation 'Pitch Black' exercise: What is it and which countries are participating?

India will be one of 17 nations that are going to participate in the Pitch Black air combat exercises organised by Australia later this month. The biennial exercises are being conducted after a hiatus of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The air combat exercises are conducted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and will see 2,500 personnel from 17 countries that will be engaging in Offensive Counter Air (OCA) and Defensive Counter Air (DCA) combat exercises.

The participants will arrive in Australia over the next two weeks as the exercises begin on August 19 and will go on till September 6.

“With a four-year hiatus since the last Pitch Black due to the global pandemic, this year’s exercise will see a return of the combined force to Australian skies, enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships,” the Australian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

What is Pitch Black?

Exercise Pitch Black 2022 is the latest iteration of Exercise Pitch Black, a war game or warfare exercise that first started in Australia’s Northern Territories in the 1980s between different RAAF units. Since then, Australia has invited international partners to practice combat readiness, interoperability, and new doctrines. The exercise has been held every two years but the last one was held in 2018. Participants included Australia, Canada, France (New Caledonia), Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the United States and India, which was participating for the first time.

Pitch Black is conducted on RAAF’s Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range, one of the largest training airspaces in the world. The exercise is traditionally based out of RAAF’s Base Darwin and Base Tindal, but Base Amberley will also be used this year. While there is no overall scenario for the entire exercise, each training session will have its own stand-alone objectives and scenarios, including day and night flying, as part of the simulated conflict.

Apart from the combat experience and knowledge gained from such exercises, the exercise is also a way for Australia and the RAAF to establish themselves as key players in terms of regional security and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“Pitch Black provides us an outstanding opportunity to work with partners from around the world, and it has grown significantly in reputation over the years as a high-quality exercise to be part of,” said Group Captain Michael Jansen, Director of International Engagement at Air Force Headquarters.

Who all are attending?

With the exercise being conducted in one of the biggest spaces for air combat training with perfect weather, many countries are interested to participate in the event every two years. However, this year’s attendees include members of the AUKUS pact, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and key partners from the Indo-Pacific as well as NATO members. The full list of participants includes Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the UK, the Philippines, Thailand, the UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand and the US.

Germany, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will be participating in the exercise for the first time. Additionally, the International Observer Group program allows other foreign countries to observe the exercise’s execution and planning.