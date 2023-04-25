India plans to open logistics hub for Indian companies in Panama: S Jaishankar

2 Min(s) Read
S Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin American countries. India's External Affairs Minister arrived in Panama on Monday from Guyana. He called on President Nito Cortizo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.
India is exploring the possibility of opening a logistics hub for domestic companies in Panama, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
"We address the commercial exchange between Panama and India and the advantages that our country offers for the establishment of more companies; also about the opportunities for cooperation, and our interest in developing a centre of technological excellence and innovation," he tweeted.
Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin American countries. India's External Affairs Minister arrived in Panama on Monday from Guyana. He called on President Nito Cortizo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.
“His strong resonance with PM Modi’s “Panch Prann” reflects the strength of our Global South bonds and shared outlook for the world. Valued his guidance for advancing our bilateral and multilateral partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Jaishankar also delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America business event on Monday chalking out ten reasons why India’s business collaboration with Latin America has strong merits and endeavours.
“Nearing USD 50 billion, India-Latin America trade has a much-diversified basket. Significant increase in investments and interest in mining, energy, agro and infrastructure sectors will power it further,” he said.
After his visit to Panama, Jaishankar will visit Colombia, where he would be meeting several top leaders of the country and reviewing bilateral ties.
India's External Affairs Minister is on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic marking his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Apr 25, 2023 6:14 PM IST
