English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsIndia to examine compatibility of Europe's carbon tariffs with WTO, GATT norms

India to examine compatibility of Europe's carbon tariffs with WTO, GATT norms

India to examine compatibility of Europe's carbon tariffs with WTO, GATT norms
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 15, 2023 10:18:23 PM IST (Published)

The Commerce Ministry said that out of the 7 commodities on which carbon tariffs have been imposed by Europe, only Steel and Aluminium exports will be impacted as India doesn't export any other commodities covered under the tariffs to Europe.

The Union Government is looking to examine the compatibility of Europe's carbon tariffs with the existing WTO and GATT regulations. The Commerce Ministry said that out of the 7 commodities on which carbon tariffs have been imposed by Europe, only Steel and Aluminium exports will be impacted as India doesn't export any other commodities covered under the tariffs to Europe.

The monetary impact assessment of the measure is still underway by the government as the segregation of metal going from different furnaces is treated differently for purposes of tariffs. With India also coming up with its own carbon credit trading system, an inter-ministerial panel is also examining the extent of mutual recognition of testing standards.
India's Ministry for Power is developing a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) for decarbonisation in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental and Forests & Climate Change. Even as an Indian Carbon Market (ICM) is being developed to decarbonize the economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are being priced through trading of carbon credit certificates, the CCTS will aim at enhancing India's energy transition efforts by covering potential energy sectors.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X