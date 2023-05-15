India to examine compatibility of Europe's carbon tariffs with WTO, GATT norms

The Commerce Ministry said that out of the 7 commodities on which carbon tariffs have been imposed by Europe, only Steel and Aluminium exports will be impacted as India doesn't export any other commodities covered under the tariffs to Europe.

The monetary impact assessment of the measure is still underway by the government as the segregation of metal going from different furnaces is treated differently for purposes of tariffs. With India also coming up with its own carbon credit trading system, an inter-ministerial panel is also examining the extent of mutual recognition of testing standards.

India's Ministry for Power is developing a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) for decarbonisation in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental and Forests & Climate Change. Even as an Indian Carbon Market (ICM) is being developed to decarbonize the economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are being priced through trading of carbon credit certificates, the CCTS will aim at enhancing India's energy transition efforts by covering potential energy sectors.