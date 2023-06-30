India to benefit as FPIs retreat from China?

The dominance of China in the MSCI EM Index has prompted hope among fund managers betting on India, as they anticipate India's market share to rise while China's share gradually decreases.

For over two years now, China+1 has been the term used to describe the diversification of supply chains and manufacturing away from too much concentration in and dependence on China. Increasingly it looks like foreign investors also want to diversify their exposure.

Consider these headlines, which appeared in the last few weeks, in the Financial Times newspaper.

"China is 'cancelled' for many foreign investors"

"Clients rush for Asia investment products that exclude China"

"Pension funds recoiling from China, says Dutch asset manager"

"Demand grows for Asian investment products that exclude China"

Gives you a sense of which way the wind is blowing, doesn't it? But what is going on? Why are foreign investors thinking of cutting back their exposure to the Chinese markets?

Apart from slower growth and policy flip-flops, which have been well documented, the other big reason is geopolitics! The hegemonic US-China rivalry and the reverberations of the Russia-Ukraine conflict make the backdrop for this.

The US and China are currently engaged in a competitive effort to decrease their economic interdependence in vital industries. The US is actively pursuing "friend-shoring" strategies, focusing on critical minerals and the renewable supply chain, particularly in relation to electric vehicle (EV) batteries. On the other hand, China is working towards localizing its advanced semiconductor industry and reducing the reliance of its trading partners on the US dollar payments infrastructure.

Consider some of the steps the US government has taken:

Grants & Subsidies –

Incentives to retain and invest in supply chains and emerging industries. For example, CHIPS Act.

Trade & Investment Controls – Export restrictions, investment sanctions, reviews on inbound FDI & M&A, and controls on outbound investment and technology partnerships.

China is not holding back either.

China has provided state funding in areas critical to national security (e.g. semiconductors), and localisation initiatives are expanding into the software space.

Chinese firms, especially exporters to the rest of the world, are also diversifying supply chains. The share of outbound FDI to Asian EMs rose to 25 percent in 2021 from 10 percent in 2015.

This is the backdrop against which foreign investors are cutting back exposure to China.

Consider a few recent examples, Canadian pension giant, Ontario Teachers' Pension is said to have cut back positions in China; Global VC giant Sequoia, split its China business into a separate entity; Warren Buffett sold over 50 percent stake in Chinese electric car group BYD; Buffett also bought and then promptly sold stake in TSMC (the Taiwan chipmaker); reports suggest that GIC has slowed the pace of its direct investments in China; news reports also say that CDPQ (which manages $300 billion in AUM) has stopped making private deals in China and is closing its Shanghai office.

While the above examples do tell a story, is this making a dent in the larger scheme of things? Well, one way to track which way global flows are going is to look at the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. It is one of the oldest and most widely followed benchmarks for emerging market investors — with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to their emerging markets indexes. Below is the country-wise weight,

MSCI EM INDEX As Of May-2023 Country % Weight China 31.40% Taiwan 14.80% India 13.70% Korea 12% Brazil 5% Arabia 4.20% Africa 3.60% Mexico 2.70% Thailand 2.10%

Global investors use the MSCI EM Index to allocate their corpus to specific emerging markets. When global EM funds get money from investors, the fund manager may decide to allocate, according to a market's weight in the index.

As you can see China is by far the biggest market in the index whereas India’s weight is less than half of China’s. The big hope, among both fund managers betting on India, is that as China’s share comes down over a period of time, India’s share will rise — pushing tens of billions of dollars into the Indian market over the next few years.