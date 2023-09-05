The official invite sent out for the G20 summit dinner to be hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan mentions ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’ and this has sparked speculations about the Central government’s move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

This is the first time an official invitation mentioned a change in India’s nomenclature and it has drawn criticism from the opposition parties. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“So, the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Ramesh tweeted.

So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

If this change happens, it wouldn't be the first instance of a country officially changing its name. This is something that countries have done before, often influenced by politics, nationalism or branding factors. These changes have a significant impact on how the world sees and remembers those nations.

Here's a look at some countries that have changed their names

Turkiye - Formerly Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the official name change from Turkey to Turkiye. This alteration aims to better represent the country's rich culture, values and civilization on the global stage.

Czechia - Formerly Czech Republic

In April 2016, the Czech Republic streamlined its name to Czechia. This change was motivated by a desire for simplicity, making it easier for the nation to be recognised in sporting events and international marketing efforts.

Eswatini - Formerly Swaziland

The African nation of Swaziland embraced its local heritage by renaming itself Eswatini, meaning ‘The Land of Swazis.’ This change eliminates confusion with Switzerland and aligns with the country's indigenous language.

The Netherlands - Formerly Holland

The Netherlands opted for a name change in January 2020, shifting the focus away from Holland for promotional purposes. This move reflects the nation's aspiration to project itself as an open, inventive and inclusive country.

Republic of North Macedonia - Formerly Macedonia

To join NATO and distinguish itself from Greece, which also has a region named Macedonia, the Republic of Macedonia became the Republic of North Macedonia in February 2019.

Sri Lanka - Formerly Ceylon

Sri Lanka discarded the colonial name Ceylon in 2011 to assert its independence and remove historical remnants of Portuguese and British rule.

Ireland - Formerly Irish Free State

In 1937, Ireland adopted a new constitution, renaming itself Ireland and officially becoming a republic.

Republic of Cabo Verde - Formerly Cape Verde

In 2013, Cape Verde adopted the full Portuguese spelling, Republic of Cabo Verde, to honour its official language and eliminate linguistic discrepancies.

Thailand - Formerly Siam

Siam, rooted in Sanskrit, was replaced by Thailand in 1939, reverted to Siam briefly between 1946 and 1948, and then officially became the Kingdom of Thailand, a name it retains today.

Myanmar - Formerly Burma

In 1989, Myanmar replaced Burma as the country's official name, reflecting linguistic accuracy despite some ongoing global usage of the older name.

Cambodia

Cambodia underwent various name changes over the years, reflecting its complex history, including the Khmer Republic, Democratic Kampuchea, State of Cambodia and Kingdom of Cambodia.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has seen multiple name changes, evolving from Congo Free State to Belgian Congo, Congo-Leopoldville, Republic of Congo, Republic of Zaire, and finally, the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1997.

Iran – Formerly Persia

Iran transitioned from Persia to Iran in 1935, altering how the country and its citizens were identified. The interchangeability of Persia and Iran continues to be a topic of debate among Iranians.