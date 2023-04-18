India to appeal against WTO import duty ruling on electronic products, government says no immediate impact of order

WHO ruled that India's tariff treatment of certain ICT products was in excess of duty-free rates that India was obliged to provide under its rules. Third parties to the dispute included the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Norway, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Brazil, Korea, China, Canada and Indonesia.

India has declared its intent to contest World Trade Organization (WTO)'s ruling which had held tariff treatment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and line telephone handsets as inconsistent with WTO rules. WTO had asked India to bring its tariff treatment in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations, concluding a dispute raised by Taiwan in 2020 in the latter's favour.

It ruled that India's tariff treatment of certain ICT products was in excess of duty-free rates that India was obliged to provide under WTO rules. Third parties to the dispute included the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Norway, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Brazil, Korea, China, Canada and Indonesia.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that there won't be any immediate impact of the WTO ruling as India has time till May 30 to contest the ruling. In 2018-19, India had imposed an import duty from 7.5% to 20% on the following following products:

> Static converters for automatic data processing machines and units and telecom apparatus.

> Telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks.

> Base stations, populated PCBs, Line telephone handsets.

> Machines for reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, image or other data, including switching and routing apparatus.

> Parts and accessories of the machines of heading.

> Parts and accessories of the machines of heading.

> Insulated electric conductors fitted with connectors, of a kind used for telecommunications.

Government sources said that the duty was levied to check sub-standard imports, promote local industry and check re-routing of sub-standard imports from different geographies. While WTO's ruling says India can't impose import duty on electronic goods by virtue of being a signatory to ITA (Information Technology Agreement) 1995, government sources pointed out that many items cited in WTO's order didn't exist in 1995.

India has also refused an offer by many European countries to go for multi-party interim adjudication (MPIA) to appoint an arbitrator, clarifying that it doesn't endorse MPIA and will contest the WTO order.

The International Trade Department of the European Commission had welcomed the WTO ruling, stating that "India should apply a zero-duty rate to ICT products like mobile phones according to its WTO commitments". It agreed with the WTO panel's report declaring tariffs up to 20% levied by India as illegal, and tweeted, "Respect for the rules-based trading system is vital for a good trade relationship".

Experts agree with India's stand that the ruling won't have an immediate impact as the 3-member bench of the 7-member Appellate Body (AB) of the WTO had stopped functioning after a member retired in 2019, and the remaining 2 members can't constitute a quorum. Experts explained that blockage of nomination of new members to the AB by the United States led to its collapse.

India's former Ambassador to the WTO, Jayant Dasgupta, said that India's contention is that the products on which it has imposed import duties are substantially different from the ones listed in ITA 1, which enjoyed zero import duty access in all WTO member countries. Meanwhile, the EU, Japan and Taiwan claimed that the products are essentially the same as listed in the ITA 1.

Prabhash Ranjan, Professor at Jindal Global Law School, told CNBC-TV18 that there have been numerous cases in the past where appeals have gone into a void due to a non-functional AB, which implies India can continue with its tariff rates once it files an appeal, which may yet again be opposed by WTO members. He sounded that the EU may also impose retaliatory tariffs in violation of WTO norms, for which India can object before the international forum.